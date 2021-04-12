Commissioning from a distance

Published 12 April 2021

Thanks to digitalisation, it is no longer unusual to parametise and commission single components remotely. Always thinking ahead, for the first time BEUMER Group has commissioned a complete packaging line including a palletiser for cement manufacturer Norm LLC in Azerbaijan from a distance of over 4000km. By BEUMER Group, Germany.

Helping customers in the event of faults or shutdowns of existing systems is no problem for the BEUMER Group – even from a distance. The system provider was confronted with a completely new situation when a planned commissioning for Norm LLC in Azerbaijan that involved the dispatch of service personnel to the site could not be carried out due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. Therefore, BEUMER was flexible and set the course for ‘remote commissioning’, ie commissioning from a distance.

