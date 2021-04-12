Commissioning from a distance
Thanks to digitalisation, it is no longer unusual to parametise and commission single components remotely. Always thinking ahead, for the first time BEUMER Group has commissioned a complete packaging line including a palletiser for cement manufacturer Norm LLC in Azerbaijan from a distance of over 4000km. By BEUMER Group, Germany.
Helping customers in the event of faults or shutdowns of existing systems is no problem for the BEUMER Group – even from a distance. The system provider was confronted with a completely new situation when a planned commissioning for Norm LLC in Azerbaijan that involved the dispatch of service personnel to the site could not be carried out due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. Therefore, BEUMER was flexible and set the course for ‘remote commissioning’, ie commissioning from a distance.