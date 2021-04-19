The arrival of Rhône Ciments

Published 19 April 2021

Rhône Ciments, the new Cem’In’Eu grinding facility equipped with the latest 4.0 technology and a capacity of 240,000tpa, has now started production. After 18 months of construction work and delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the first volumes of cement are on course to be produced during the first quarter of 2021. By Catherine Pin-Alcocer, Cem’In’Eu, France.

The new Rhône Ciments installation by Cem’In’Eu, situated in Portes-lès-Valence, can now serve the southeast quarter of France. Aside from the pertinence of the choice of this commercial catchment area, nothing has been left to chance in selecting the Rhône Ciments site, based on its ability to facilitate the establishment of a multimodal logistics chain. The grinding unit is supplied with raw materials by both railway and waterway (the Rhône river), which arrive from the Cem’In’Log facilities in the Port of Sète on the Mediterranean coast. The plant, a true model of logistics optimisation designed to reduce the carbon footprint linked with transport, will eventually receive approximately 4000t of clinker per week by both waterway and railway.

