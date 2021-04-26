FLSmidth’s smart moves

Published 26 April 2021

With the launch of ECS/ProcessExpert® V8.5, FLSmidth brings artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to advanced process control. But what exactly does this mean for cement producers? Javier Pigazo Merino, FLSmidth global product line manager, provides the low-down on the new process control software and the importance of AI to the future of industrial digitalisation. By FLSmidth, Denmark.

FLSmidth recently released the next version of its flagship advanced process control (APC) software, ECS/ProcessExpert (PXP) V8.5. What’s new?

We are introducing some exciting new cognitive technologies and functions in PXP V8.5 that contribute to the development of the Smart Factory concept in the cement and mining industries and support the drive to greater sustainability.

For example, for the first time, we’ve incorporated the capability to use non-symbolic artificial intelligence (AI) technologies based on machine learning and deep learning algorithms. These technologies create their own understanding of a process by finding patterns in the raw process data – and then use that understanding to solve problems.

