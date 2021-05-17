From waste to commodity

Entsorga West Virginia LLC converts municipal solid waste and commercial and industrial (C&I) non-hazardous byproduct materials into alternative, clean energy. The company has been meeting the growing demand for solid recovered fuels by Argos USA’s Martinsburg plant in West Virginia, leading to environmental benefits and reduced operating costs. By Emily Dyson, BioHiTech Global, USA.

Entsorga West Virginia LLC (EWV), owned by ReFuel America, a consolidated subsidiary of BioHiTech Global, is the first facility of its kind in the USA. Using the patented High-Efficiency Biological Treatment (HEBioTTM) technology designed and proven by Entsorga Italia SpA, the facility converts municipal solid waste (MSW) and commercial and industrial (C&I) non-hazardous byproduct materials into a solid recovered fuel (SRF). The US Environmental Protection Agency has recognised the SRF as a valuable commodity and a non-hazardous secondary material. This designation allows SRF to be used by industry, specifically the cement industry, as a fuel and not designated as waste.

