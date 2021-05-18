Titan America’s energy drive

Published 18 May 2021

Titan Florida has garnered the coveted ISO 50001 certification for its Pennsuco (PNS) plant – the second certification for Titan America’s two US cement plants. PNS is the largest cement facility in Florida and recognised as one of the most environmentally friendly and efficient plants in the US. The two Titan facilities are the only cement plants in America to have reached the signature achievement. By Titan America LLC, USA.

Sponsored by the US Department of Energy, ISO 50001 is an Energy Management System standard established as a voluntary programme of best practices in continuous energy improvement. ISO 50001 provides a framework of requirements for plants and other organisations to:

• develop a policy for more efficient use of energy

• fix targets and objectives to meet the policy

• make data-based decisions about energy use

• measure the results

• review how well the policy works

• continually improve energy management.

ISO develops the standard but is not involved in the certification, which is performed by independent, external certification bodies. Titan America’s core ISO 50001 team, led by George Pantazopoulos, senior vice president of Cement Operations and Corporate Engineering, Zaklina Stamboliska, vice president of Cement Manufacturing, and Chris Bayne, corporate energy manager, engaged the expertise of Joseph Ghislain, EPI ISO 50001 lead auditor and 50001 certified practitioner in Energy Management Systems.

