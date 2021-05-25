LafargeHolcim in the US: resilience, innovation and sustainability

Published 25 May 2021

ICR speaks with LafargeHolcim’s Director of Corporate Manufacturing and Slag Operations, Derick Dreyer, about the company’s US operations, their resilience in times of COVID-19 and how new technologies are charting a way towards sustainable cement production in the USA.

ICR: How is the cement sector performing now in the US, and what was the overall impact of the pandemic and resulting lockdown on the industry and cement consumption last year?

Derick Dreyer (DD): The construction industry in the US has proven to be mostly resilient throughout the pandemic. The early-stage lockdowns at the start of the pandemic, as specifically seen in the northeast of the US, had more significant effects. But, as we adjusted to the new normal, construction activities continued. Moving forward, we are optimistic about our industry helping to rebuild the country as part of the economic recovery plans.



ICR: What operational and financial initiatives did LafargeHolcim in the US have to take in response to the pandemic, and how well positioned is the company for the year ahead?

DD: In the US LafargeHolcim implemented a global response plan focussing on health, cost and cash flow in our business and operations. Our priority was first and foremost to keep our employees and their families safe. We implemented several programmes focussing on providing healthy and safe working conditions that met all the new COVID-19 requirements. We also emphasised supporting the communities in which we operate. LafargeHolcim responsibly managed costs, cash and inventory throughout the pandemic, and as a result we feel that we are entering 2021 in a strong position with a lot to look forward to.

