Asment Temara’s automated truck dispatch approach

Published 28 June 2021

Votorantim Cimentos Morocco has implemented a new automatic truck dispatch system to manage the flow and loading of trucks within its Asment Temara cement works. The move is part of the group’s global strategy to improve the customer experience and accelerate the digital transformation of processes. By Fabricio Perretto Rodrigues, Votorantim Cimentos Europa, Asia & Africa.

Votorantim Cimentos has been in the building materials business (cement, concrete, aggregates and mortars) since 1933 and is one of the largest international companies in the sector. Its operations in Morocco started in 2012 with the incorporation of the cement company Asment Temara. Votorantim Cimentos Morocco currently operates one cement plant in Temara (with an installed cement capacity of 1.2Mta), six ready-mixed concrete plants, one aggregates plant and one distribution centre.

Since customer focus is one of the pillars of Votorantim Cimentos’ global strategy, all areas of the company focus on providing top-quality customer service. As part of this strategy, Votorantim Cimentos Morocco continuously conducts in-depth studies into the needs of its customers and looks for possible areas of improvement to better meet their requirements.

