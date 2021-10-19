Gasin Cement’s road to RDF

Published 19 October 2021

Faruk Investment Group (FIG) has recently launched a mechanical biological treatment facility in the city of Sulaymaniyah, northern Iraq. The project aims to tackle the issue of uncontrolled municipal solid waste by converting it into refuse-derived fuel, thereby providing FIG-owned Gasin Cement Co with an alternative fuel source and reducing the environmental impact of waste disposal in the region. By Eng Mohammed Fareed Al Saedi, Faruk Group, Iraq, and Eng Jan Gressmann, Eggersmann Anlagenbau GmbH, Germany.

The city of Sulaymaniyah is located in the Kurdistan region, northern Iraq, with a population of approximately 1.6m. Faruk Investment Group (FIG) is a private company based in Sulaimaniyah that has always been an early adopter of new businesses in the region, such as in the fields of telecommunication, cement production, steel fabrication, international standard healthcare, and holiday resorts.

FIG embraced the opportunity of Sulaymaniyah’s solid waste management contract as soon as it became a reality. The contract was to invest in a build-and-operate mechanical biological treatment facility (MBT) with associated sanitary landfill, located in Tanjaro, Sulaymaniyah.

