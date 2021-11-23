Limestone specifications

Dr Michael Clark By

Published 23 November 2021

When asked to review the suitability of limestone deposits for cement manufacture, Dr Michael Clark makes a range of important assessments such as what other materials would need to be added to produce a clinker with the required mineral content.

This author has been asked twice during the pandemic to review data on limestone deposits and their suitability for cement manufacture. There are, of course, considerations of geology and mining engineering that impact on a limestone deposit’s suitability, but Dr Clark is not qualified to comment on such considerations. Instead, the assessments are made from the perspective of a cement chemist – considering how the limestones would work in a raw mix design and what other raw materials would be needed to arrive at a clinker with the required mineral composition.

