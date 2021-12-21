West Africa: progress in times of a pandemic

CBMI Construction is currently undertaking an EPC plant project in west Africa, spanning an entire cement production line from raw materials crushing to packing and dispatch. Against the backdrop of COVID-19, the project is being implemented under unprecedented conditions and has achieved an number of milestones safely and successfully. By CBMI Construction Co Ltd, China.

The west African EPC project contracted to CBMI commenced on 13 August 2020 and covers the whole production line: from raw materials crushing to cement packing and dispatching. The scope of the order includes engineering, supply of equipment and steel structures, civil work, erection, commissioning and training services. Cement and clinker production are expected to begin 18 and 26 months after project commencement, respectively.

