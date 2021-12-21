CemNet.com » Magazine Articles » West Africa: progress in times of a pandemic

West Africa: progress in times of a pandemic

Published 21 December 2021

CBMI Construction is currently undertaking an EPC plant project in west Africa, spanning an entire cement production line from raw materials crushing to packing and dispatch. Against the backdrop of COVID-19, the project is being implemented under unprecedented conditions and has achieved an number of milestones safely and successfully. By CBMI Construction Co Ltd, China.

CBMI’s EPC contract in west Africa is expected to start cement

and clinker production 18 and 26 months after project commencement, respectively

The west African EPC project contracted to CBMI commenced on 13 August 2020 and covers the whole production line: from raw materials crushing to cement packing and dispatching. The scope of the order includes engineering, supply of equipment and steel structures, civil work, erection, commissioning and training services. Cement and clinker production are expected to begin 18 and 26 months after project commencement, respectively.

