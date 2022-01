Powering up Pecém

ICR Research By

Published 25 January 2022

In July 2021 Votorantim Cimentos announced the start of a new line at its grinding plant in Pecém, Brazil. The 0.8Mta expansion aims to produce cement in a more environmentally friendly way, in accordance with the company’s 2030 Sustainability Commitments. The additional capacity as well as investments into Votorantim Cimentos’ rail line have increased the service and distribution of its products in the region. By Votorantim Cimentos, Brazil.

