Advances in kiln monitoring

Published 28 February 2022

To keep cement production viable in a climate-conscious culture, continuous monitoring of the kiln is undertaken by temperature scanning systems that often work in parallel with linescanners. Such monitoring systems and intuitive software can help gather meaningful data to prevent unplanned downtime and improve productivity. By Fluke Process Instruments, Germany.

When we think about construction materials, concrete is at the top of the list. It is cheap to produce, widely available and has excellent mechanical properties. There is, however, an issue with concrete: the key constituent is cement. As we become more aware of our impact on the environment and carbon emissions, particularly from industrial processes, cement production stands out as a large contributor, with some reports suggesting that it accounts for between 5-8 per cent of non-natural CO2 production worldwide.

The chemical reaction for limestone calcination, CaCO3(s) → CaO(s) + CO2(g), highlights the issue. We could seek alternative materials to support the construction industry. Steel is one option. However, the production processes here are more energy intensive than cement and have a high carbon footprint. Wood is also a popular construction material, but this is less well suited to large construction projects, hard to transport when not available locally and annual usage is well above replanting levels. Research projects looking at 3D printing and other novel solutions are yielding some interesting results. However, unless or until a viable alternative is established and proven, concrete and, therefore, cement are here to stay.

