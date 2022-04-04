Ukraine: times of uncertainty

ICR Research By

Published 04 April 2022

Ukraine’s cement industry has been seeing off anti-dumping imports from surrounding countries while encouraging a revival in domestic and export cement capacity. However, Russia’s military invasion in February 2022 has thrown the country into war with its neighbour. By Ukrcement Association, Ukraine, and ICR Research, UK.

In the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic (2020) the Ukrainian economy contracted sharply, but grew steadily from the second quarter of 2021. However, growth was not as fast as Ukrainian and Western analysts had predicted. According to the baseline scenario, the Forecast of Economic and Social Development of Ukraine for 2022-24 put GDP growth at 3.8 per cent by 2021.

To continue reading this story and get access to all News, Articles and Video sections of the CemNet.com website, please Register for a subscription to International Cement Review or Login