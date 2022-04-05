Green growth avenues

ICR Research By

Published 05 April 2022

While decarbonising the cement and concrete industry will play a pivotal role in addressing climate change, producers in these sectors cannot go it alone. By outlining green growth avenues in the cement ecosystem, McKinsey & Company explains why collaboration across the value chain is vital to decarbonising the built environment – and that it needs to start today. By Thomas Czigler, Eddie Elizondo, Sebastian Reiter and Patrick Schulze, McKinsey & Co.

The construction ecosystem accounts for about 25 per cent of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Concrete – specifically the cement from which it is made – is the largest contributor, accounting for 4.5 per cent of global GHG emissions and seven per cent of CO₂ emissions in 2019.1 Decarbonising the cement and concrete industry, a cornerstone of the built environment, will play a pivotal role in addressing the climate challenge.

