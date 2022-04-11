CCUS on trial

ICR Research By

Published 11 April 2022

With the race now on to develop solutions for the lowering of CO 2 emissions by the cement industry, ICR looks at some of the latest carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) technologies being trialled around the world.

With the global population forecast to reach 9.3bn by 2050, demand for concrete to meet our urbanisation needs is expected to rise substantially. However, its manufacture requires cement, the production of which currently accounts for as much as eight per cent of global CO 2 emissions. The cement industry is now actively developing effective and efficient methods to reduce the level of CO 2 emissions, ultimately aiming to achieve carbon neutrality in cement and concrete production by 2050.1

