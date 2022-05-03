Public spending to drive US cement growth
Following a turbulent start to the decade, PCA looks ahead to what the US cement sector can expect in terms of economic revival and the factors determining a possible upswing in cement demand in the 2022-24 period. By Ed Sullivan, PCA, USA.
Despite all the social and economic turmoil generated by the COVID-19 pandemic during the past two years, the United States cement industry sustained gains in consumption and has now recorded 12 years of uninterrupted growth.