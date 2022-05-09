Inside Lehigh Hanson’s Mitchell K4 project

Lehigh Hanson’s Mitchell K4 project represents one of the largest and most significant investments in new capacity for parent company HeidelbergCement. As a leading North American cement producer, Lehigh Hanson’s investment represents long-term focus on the US-Midwest market through state-of-the art production technology that will increase efficiencies and lower the company’s carbon footprint along the way. By Lehigh Cement, USA

In the US Midwest town of Mitchell, in Lawrence County, southwest of Indianapolis, Indiana, rises one of the most sustainable, highly energy efficient cement plants in North America.

Lehigh Hanson’s US$600m Mitchell K4 modernisation project involves the construction of a new state-of-the-art facility on the Mitchell cement plant and terminal grounds. The new plant is designed to produce four times the volume of cement compared to the old facility with a best-in-class environmental footprint. Taking its sustainable targets one step further, the plant structures are also constructed with more sustainable concrete mixes.

