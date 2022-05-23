Sunshine for Argos Honduras

Published 23 May 2022

Published 23 May 2022

The Honduran cement industry will see a further round of upgrades and expansion as Argos invests US$23m in key projects at its Piedras Azules and Río Blanquito cement plants. In addition to the expansion of Piedras Azules’ cement capacity, the company will also be investing significantly in renewable energy, including solar power. By Argos, Honduras.

Argos has announced that it will invest US$23m in strategic projects over the next two years in Honduras with the aim of boosting the country’s growth and development as well as contributing to its economic reactivation since the start of the pandemic. With this investment project, the company will make operational improvements to expand its installed cement capacity nationwide.

