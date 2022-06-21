CemNet.com » Magazine Articles » Quarry restoration by CEMEX

Quarry restoration by CEMEX

By ICR Research
Published 21 June 2022

Tagged Under: Cemex quarry restoration UK Spain Croatia Germany Poland western Europe 

Quarry restoration and biodiversity are important aspects of Cemex’s commitment to climate change. Steve Redwood, CEMEX land development and permitting director – Europe, showcases how the company’s quarry restoration work and biodiversity management are reaping the benefits for nature in the region. By Steve Redwood, CEMEX, UK.

The restoration aspect of the business is becoming increasingly important for CEMEX.

Pictured is the Raynes quarry in north Wales, UK

My role at CEMEX is to lead the Land Development and Permitting team for Europe which, put simply, is a team of specialists dedicated to acquiring new reserves for the aggregates business, managing our land portfolios, securing locations for new plants and landfill operations and then working to restore our sites, either alongside ongoing operations or when they come to the end of their life.

