Suez Cement to build Egypt’s first cement WHR

Published 28 June 2022

Egypt-based Suez Cement is preparing to commission the country’s first waste heat recovery (WHR) facility in a cement plant by 2023. The project aims to reduce the plant’s carbon emissions by approximately 40,000tpa. By Omar Korshid and Ossama Abdel Wahid, Suez Cement, Egypt.

To support Egypt’s national emissions strategies to 2050, domestic cement producer Suez Cement Group is preparing to launch the domestic cement industry’s first waste heat recovery (WHR) facility in 2023. The move is part of a series of initiatives to introduce alternative energy sources, while maximising operating efficiency to reduce the sector’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The project is supported by parent company HeidelbergCement’s “Race to Zero Waste” initiative.

