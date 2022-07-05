Betting on cement’s future at IEEE Las Vegas

Published 05 July 2022

The 64th IEEE-IAS/PCA Cement Industry Technical Conference and Exhibition took place in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, on 1-5 May 2022. Approximately 800 delegates attended the meeting and ICR was one among 125 industry exhibitors. The conference gave a detailed insight into the challenges and aims of the US cement sector as it emerges from the pandemic and looks for solutions for more sustainable cement production. By ICR Research, UK.

Delivering the welcome address at this year’s event, local conference chair and Salt River Materials’ Senior Director for Cement Operations and Environmental, Brett Lindsay, was pleased to announce that 275 participants were attending an IEEE conference for the first time to gain knowledge from the experienced line-up of speakers. The conference attracted 24 cement producers and the international pull of the event drew in delegates from 22 different countries.

