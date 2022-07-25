Beyond primary measures

ICR Research By

Published 25 July 2022

Under tightening emission legislation, it may be time to consider new technologies and products to remain in compliance. Denmark-based Umicore offers a variety of catalysts for the removal of NO x , NH 3 , dioxins, CO and various volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Globally several cement plants are today operating with a Umicore catalyst. This article presents selected case stories from some of the company’s catalyst installations in cement plants. By Anders Rooma Nielsen, Umicore, Denmark.

Figure 1: Umicore’s DNX® SCR catalyst series, shown in steel encasing



NO x reduction technologies are well-known throughout the cement industry. Some plants use different primary methods such as low-NO x burners and staged combustion, often combined with secondary methods such as SNCR or SCR technologies. These NO x reduction methods are all well-proven. SCR technology is widely accepted as being the most efficient NO x removal method, able to achieve very high NOx removal efficiencies of above 95 per cent.

In recent years the US and European cement industries have also experienced demand for removal of other emissions such as CO and VOCs. This may call for new and yet less well-known solutions.

To continue reading this story and get access to all News, Articles and Video sections of the CemNet.com website, please Register for a subscription to International Cement Review or Login