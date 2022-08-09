Argos triples port capacity

Cementos Argos recently inaugurated a second port terminal in Cartagena, Colombia. The project is part of the company’s wider port expansion project and represents the Latin American cement producer’s ambitions to increase its exports, particularly to the North and Central American markets. By Alberto Carlos Riobó, Cementos Argos, Colombia.

Cementos Argos’ recently-inaugurated second port terminal in Cartagena, Colombia, has allowed the company to increase its export capacity by moving products on a larger scale and provides the option of continuing to expand sales in the US and Central American markets. The new facility allows the mobilisation of up to 3.5Mta of clinker and cement– representing an increase of more than 300 per cent.

The second terminal operates in parallell with the existing Terminal 1, where Zona Franca Argos has been exporting material from since 1977. The Terminal 2 project involved a total investment of US$42m with important benefits for local communities, creating more than 1200 direct and indirect jobs during the construction phase.

