A plant for the future

ICR Research By

Published 13 September 2022

Cementos Molins Industrial’s Sant Vicenç dels Horts plant, which can be visited during this year’s Cemtech Europe conference and exhibition on 2-5 October in Barcelona, has seen significant investment into sustainability. From a new kiln to investment in its integration into the circular economy, the state-of-the-art cement plant aims to reduce its environmental impact. By Cementos Molins Industrial, Spain.

Cementos Molins Industrial (CMI) is part of the Cementos Molins group, focussed on the production and sale of Portland cements in Spain since the late 1920s.

The group manufactures products and develops innovative and sustainable solutions for the construction sector in 12 countries across four continents (see Figure 1). In the 1980s, Cementos Molins embarked on geographical expansion and product diversification with acquisitions and greenfield projects. With an integrated business model, the company offers a wide range of grey cement, white cement, calcium aluminate, cement aggregate, concrete, mortars, concrete precast, urban landscaping and architectural facades, as well as waste recovery.

