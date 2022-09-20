Green transition’s massive opportunities for cement

Published 20 September 2022

With the green transition holding massive opportunities for the cement industry, FLSmidth discusses the evolving role of cement plants in society – from producing a key ingredient in building critical infrastructure to enabling a circular economy. By Anders Josefsen, FLSmidth, Denmark.

The role of cement is evolving. The industry has always been a pillar in the communities in which it operates – as an employer and as the producer of one of the world’s most widely-used products. However, it has not always been the most popular of neighbours. It has had to work hard to win the trust of locals, to ensure that the benefits of its presence outweigh the disadvantages – and that those disadvantages are reduced year by year. Today, the fact remains that the industry continues to be one of the world’s largest emitters of CO 2 and initiatives to decarbonise need to go beyond traditional energy savings and optimisation.

