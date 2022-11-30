Spearheading sustainability

Organisations in India connected with the cement or concrete, construction and ancillary business sectors are compelled to focus on a strategy that integrates the company’s larger vision with sustainability goals. In this article, Mahendra Singhi, MD & CEO at Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd, discusses how leading cement companies in India such as Dalmia Bharat Ltd are spearheading the industry’s shift towards a circular economy. By Mahendra Singhi, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd, India.

As one of India’s premier cement manufacturers, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd is proud to have partnered with our nation to become one of the fastest-growing economies globally. And, as India builds back better, using infrastructure development as a trigger to stimulate and promote a balanced socio-economic recovery, we find ourselves playing a critical supporting role. Positioned at the core of India’s infrastructure drive, we see the cement industry’s participation as key to delivering what the country needs to fulfil its growth promise.

