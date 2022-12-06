CemNet.com » Magazine Articles » Winning carbon reduction strategies

Winning carbon reduction strategies

By ICR Research
Published 06 December 2022

At its Santa Rosa plant in Colombia, CEMEX is harnessing the plant’s proximity to suppliers of alternative raw materials and hydropower sources to reduce the clinker factor in its cement and impact positively on carbon reduction targets. By CEMEX, Colombia.

Thanks to its strategic location, CEMEX’s Santa Rosa plant in Colombia can tap alternative

sources of raw materials and energy to reduce its carbon footprint

The world seems to have just about enough clinker. Every day more and more grinding stations are built and these operations have to purchase expensive clinker to produce cement. This reality creates the opportunity to activate the most powerful lever available to the cement industry to reduce its carbon footprint: clinker reduction.

