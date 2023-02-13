CemNet.com » Magazine Articles » GCC cement: set for a revival?

GCC cement: set for a revival?

By ICR Research
Published 13 February 2023

Tagged Under: GCC Middle East Oman Bahrain Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait Qatar markets 

With oil prices expected to remain elevated, GCC governments are easing their budgets and restarting construction projects. For cement producers this is good news and the sector prepares for its revival as demand for its products is forecast to show significant growth in the short- to medium term. By U Capital Research, Oman.

After challenging times due to economic restrictions, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and low oil prices,

the GCC cement sector can now look forward to better times ahead (© WL Gore)

The performance of the GCC cement sector was inevitably impacted during 2020-21 owing to restrictions in economic activities and lockdowns to combat the spread of coronavirus. However, sector dynamism returned swiftly, driven by a pick-up in economic activity amid the easing of COVID-19-related restrictions given faster-than-expected vaccinations.

In addition, a rise in government spending for an oil-dependent region such as the GCC, supported by a sharp recovery in average oil prices, led to a rebound in construction activity. These favourable developments resulted in higher demand for construction materials such as cement and steel.

To continue reading this story and get access to all News, Articles and Video sections of the CemNet.com website, please Register for a subscription to International Cement Review or Login




 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com