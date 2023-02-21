Way ahead by blended cements

ICR Newsroom

Published 21 February 2023

The increased use of blended cements provides the Indian cement industry with new opportunities to reduce its CO 2 emissions and produce a more sustainable product. This drive is supported by the Global Cement & Concrete Association’s (GCCA) decarbonisation roadmap for the sector. By Kaustubh Phadke, GCCA India.

India accounts for seven per cent of the world’s installed cement capacity. At present the Indian installed capacity is 537Mta, with production of 334.37Mta. Coupled with the country’s potential for development in the infrastructure and construction sector, this has considerably supported domestic cement demand.

However, the global cement sector also accounts for seven per cent of worldwide CO 2 emissions, with process emissions making up approximately 60 per cent of the industry’s total CO 2 emissions.

