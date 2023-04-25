Innovative SCMs for the US
Eco Material Technologies is the leading national supplier of fly ash and supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs) in the USA with the largest footprint and supply base in the market. CEO Grant Quasha speaks to ICR about the growth and development of the company, including its near-zero products and green suite of technologies dedicated to supplying the US cementitious market and decarbonising the building materials industry.
ICR: What is the background to Eco Material Technologies’ (EMT) position as the only national marketer and distributor of fly ash in the USA?