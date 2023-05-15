Scaling decarbonisation

Published 15 May 2023

As the cement industry implements action on climate change, Boston Consulting Group drills down into two key areas for unlocking sustainable cement in the supply chain: green cement and low-carbon design. By Marta Guzzafame, Boston Consulting Group, Spain.

Earlier this year, scientists on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) delivered their final warning on the climate crisis: act now or it is too late.1 In the cement sector, around half of the industry’s carbon footprint comes from process emissions, which cannot be abated except by a transition of energy sources. It requires a different approach to design in construction, altering cement production methods and capturing the carbon emitted in the production process.

