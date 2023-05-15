Scaling decarbonisation
As the cement industry implements action on climate change, Boston Consulting Group drills down into two key areas for unlocking sustainable cement in the supply chain: green cement and low-carbon design. By Marta Guzzafame, Boston Consulting Group, Spain.
Earlier this year, scientists on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) delivered their final warning on the climate crisis: act now or it is too late.1 In the cement sector, around half of the industry’s carbon footprint comes from process emissions, which cannot be abated except by a transition of energy sources. It requires a different approach to design in construction, altering cement production methods and capturing the carbon emitted in the production process.