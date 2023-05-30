India: looking for the next leap

ICR Research By

Published 30 May 2023

India’s cement sector continued on the right track in 2022 as growth has begun to reset to a more realistic level. The government’s infrastructure push and a continued focus on affordable housing ahead of next year’s general election are proving key demand drivers and will likely to lead to further, more sustainable gains in consumption going forward.

After three years of consecutive aberrations in growth, India’s 560Mta cement industry ended 2022 with long-awaited realistic growth of 10.2 per cent. Although prima facie there appeared to be a sharp moderation compared to the previous year, the advance is in line with the expected trend.

