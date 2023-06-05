Holcim Philippines’ PLC offering

ICR Research By

Published 05 June 2023

The introduction of Holcim Philippine’s brand of Portland limestone cement (PLC) to the domestic construction market is an important step in the local cement industry’s strides towards a low-carbon economy. The company is leading the way with this greener cement offering, which includes a range of benefits in terms of durability and versatility. By Kandy Icy Minano, Holcim Philippines.

The continuous development of building and infrastructure in the Philippines has resulted in higher CO 2 emissions as the country remains reliant on fossil fuels for energy generation as well as the production of various industrial materials such as cement. With the unabated increase in CO 2 emissions causing a range of negative impacts, it is important that the country transitions to greener options.

