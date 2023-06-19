Tunisia’s times of uncertainty

ICR Research By

Published 19 June 2023

The Tunisian cement sector is striving to maintain profitability as the domestic construction sector struggles to sustain a post-pandemic recovery. Exports are providing one way for the domestic players to offset weak demand, while prices have risen substantially to offset the steep cost inflation.

Tunisia has seen challenging times in more ways than one. Politically, the country’s ongoing transition to democracy was severely tested in July 2021 when President Kais Saied swept to power in a soft coup after sacking Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, suspending parliament and assuming executive authority. President Saied declared he would rule by decree from September 2021, effectively reversing the democratic gains of the country’s 2011 Arab Spring revolution.

To continue reading this story and get access to all News, Articles and Video sections of the CemNet.com website, please Register for a subscription to International Cement Review or Login