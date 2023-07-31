Lubrication: a grease of cake?

ICR Research By

Published 31 July 2023

Applying the correct lubricant at the correct time can significantly increase the life of roller bearings and avoid costly downtime of cement plant equipment. Lubricant producers have developed the necessary products while digitalisation is increasingly playing a key role in applying grease where it benefits plant operation. By Schaeffler Lifetime Solutions – Schaeffler, Germany.

Roller bearings are machine parts that are subjected to heavy loads. Accordingly, they cannot function reliably without appropriate lubrication. A significant amount of technical work is involved in designing, calculating and producing high-performance rolling bearings. The same level of care must be applied to the lubricant, which in its own right is just as much a design element as the raceways, rolling elements or cage of a bearing. Correct lubricant selection not only has a crucial impact on the life of a bearing but also on the correct functioning of the machine or system it is integrated into.

To continue reading this story and get access to all News, Articles and Video sections of the CemNet.com website, please Register for a subscription to International Cement Review or Login