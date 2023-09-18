CemNet.com » Magazine Articles » Capturing carbon at Hanson UK Padeswood

Capturing carbon at Hanson UK Padeswood

By ICR Research
Published 18 September 2023

Tagged Under: carbon capture Heidelberg Materials UK Mitsubishi Heavy Industries interview 

ICR speaks with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)’s General Manager of the Decarbonisation Business in EMEA, Mitsuaki Kato, and Hanson UK, regarding Hanson UK’s Padeswood carbon capture and storage (CCS) project.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ General Manager of the

Decarbonisation Business in EMEA, Mitsuaki Kato, speaks

with ICR about Hanson UK’s Padeswood carbon capture

and storage project (© Mitsubishi Heavy Industries)

Hanson UK, part of Heidelberg Materials, is investing GBP400m (EUR461m/US$518m) in its Padeswood cement plant in Flintshire, Wales. The investment will see Padeswood develop as the UK’s first carbon capture-enabled cement plant. The carbon capture plant will be designed by Japan-based Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) and will capture 0.8Mta of CO2 at Padeswood. ICR speaks with MHI’s General Manager of the Decarbonisation Business in EMEA, Mitsuaki Kato, about the Padeswood CCS contract and what it means for the application of CCS technology in other cement plants.

