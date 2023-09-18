Capturing carbon at Hanson UK Padeswood

Published 18 September 2023

ICR speaks with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)’s General Manager of the Decarbonisation Business in EMEA, Mitsuaki Kato, and Hanson UK, regarding Hanson UK’s Padeswood carbon capture and storage (CCS) project.

Hanson UK, part of Heidelberg Materials, is investing GBP400m (EUR461m/US$518m) in its Padeswood cement plant in Flintshire, Wales. The investment will see Padeswood develop as the UK’s first carbon capture-enabled cement plant. The carbon capture plant will be designed by Japan-based Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) and will capture 0.8Mta of CO 2 at Padeswood. ICR speaks with MHI’s General Manager of the Decarbonisation Business in EMEA, Mitsuaki Kato, about the Padeswood CCS contract and what it means for the application of CCS technology in other cement plants.

