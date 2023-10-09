Germany’s net zero ambitions

ICR Research By

Published 09 October 2023

After over a decade of steady growth, German construction demand has been dampened due to rising interest rates and high inflation. Despite the challenging conditions, the cement sector is focussing on CO 2 reduction, including the first steps towards carbon capture and storage as one of the major levers to achieving net zero emissions by 2045. By Martin Schneider and Dennis Behrouzi, VDZ, Germany.

With 21 companies, the German cement industry is represented by a mix of medium-sized, often family-owned enterprises as well as large international groups. Altogether, they operate 53 cement plants, of which 33 are integrated. With around 8000 employees and using 49Mt of raw materials, the industry produced 32.9Mt and 23.2Mt of cement and clinker, respectively, in 2022. In doing so, it generated a revenue of around EUR3.4bn (see Table 1).

Table 1: German cement industry in figures 2020 2021 2022 Employees 7904 7924 7973 Turnover (EURbn) 3.05 3.05 3.43 Cement consumption (Mt) 30.1 29.2 28.0 Cement production (Mt) 35.5 35.0 32.9 Clinker production (Mt) 24.7 25.2 23.2 Raw material input (Mt) 51.0 52.9 49.0 CO 2 emissions (Mt) 20.1 20.5 18.8

To continue reading this story and get access to all News, Articles and Video sections of the CemNet.com website, please Register for a subscription to International Cement Review or Login