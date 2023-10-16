Protecting natural water resources in the cement sector

ICR Research By

Published 16 October 2023

At the Santa Rosa cement plant in Colombia, CEMEX has adopted a sustainable approach to its production process. Instead of relying on water from the Teusacá River, the plant utilises rainwater and surface run-off, employing water treatment and recirculation systems. This approach has allowed the plant to reduce its freshwater consumption by 100 per cent, actively contributing to the preservation of our planet’s most valuable resource. By Angie Milena Espinosa Alfaro, CEMEX, Colombia.

Ready-mixed concrete is the second-most widely-used material worldwide, making the cement industry a crucial pillar for society’s progress, playing a vital role in construction and infrastructure development. However, the industry also faces challenges related to water consumption. While cement production is not a water-intensive process, the goal is to use water efficiently and consciously in all activities to avoid disrupting the ecosystems we depend on.

