The quest for carbon neutrality

Published 30 October 2023

The cement industry will only be able to achieve its aspirations to reduce carbon emissions and address climate change by executing several strategies simultaneously. Resha Watkins, president, aggregates and sustainability, Votorantim Cimentos North America, explains the main levers of a multi-faceted approach and outlines how Votorantim Cimentos and St Marys Cement works are working to advance sustainability in the region. By Resha Watkins, Votorantim Cimentos North America.

In order to fully address climate change and achieve the goal of decarbonisation, the cement industry must deploy a range of initiatives simultaneously. These initiatives include using more alternative fuels, producing Portland limestone cement (PLC), and capitalising on carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) technologies, complemented by energy and efficiency improvements, increased recycling and promotion of energy-efficient buildings. It is only through this multi-faceted approach that inroads can be made to propel the industry forward towards decarbonisation.

