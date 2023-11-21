India: riding the growth wave
India, the world’s second-largest cement market, has demonstrated strong resilience and recovery since the COVID-19 pandemic. The country is now on course for a higher, sustainable demand trajectory and the cement sector is adding fresh capacity as it prepares to ride this new, long-awaited growth wave.
India is set to retain its position as the fastest growing economy over the next couple of years. After a remarkable and unexpectedly fast recovery of 9.1 per cent in FY20-21 following the pandemic-induced slowdown, India’s economy grew by 7.2 per cent in FY22-23. The moderation in growth presents a realistic picture that suggests the country has decisively emerged from any lingering impacts of the pandemic. The current fiscal year is also likely to see a slight moderation as the comparison base increases. Indeed, a continuation of 7-8 per cent growth would only be possible if India’s government continues with its economic reform policy and private sector participation is in full-swing. In the absence of these factors, GDP may slip to six per cent or below.