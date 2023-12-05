CemNet.com » Magazine Articles » A new era for Nigeria

A new era for Nigeria

By ICR Research
Published 05 December 2023

Tagged Under: Nigeria West Africa market report Dangote BUA Cement EFG Hermes 

Nigeria’s new president signals the dawn of a new era as the west African country aims to address long-standing macroeconomic imbalances. The domestic cement sector continues to add additional capacity in view of long-term market potential, but a number of stumbling blocks need to be overcome before latent demand is realised. By Moses Waireri Njuguna, EFG Hermes, Nigeria.

The inauguration of Nigeria’s new president is heralded as a new era for Nigeria as the country aims

to address long-standing macro-economic imbalances (© Kehinde Temitope Odutayo)

On 29 May 2023, President Bola Tinubu was sworn in as the fifth president of Nigeria. In his inauguration speech, President Tinubu made two key pledges: firstly, the removal of the petrol subsidy and secondly, initiation of strategies to unify the foreign exchange (FX) market. According to the World Bank, these are critical steps to address long-standing macroeconomic imbalances and have the potential to establish a solid foundation for sustainable and inclusive growth.

