2024: from black swans to green leaders?

ICR Research By

Published 22 December 2023

The New Year brings hope for a more “normal” period in the cement markets with a return to profit on the back of favourable price-cost dynamics rather than demand growth. By Paul Roger, BNP Paribas Exane, UK.

The past few years have called into question the usefulness of bottom-up modelling, including yours truly for the global cement industry. It is no hyperbole to say in defence that the world has faced an unprecedented number of “Black Swan” moments since 2019 – from COVID-19 to war in Europe. Whilst macro visibility is low and geopolitical risks high, we enter 2024 with hopes of a more “normal” period when forecasting comes to the fore again.

To continue reading this story and get access to all News, Articles and Video sections of the CemNet.com website, please Register for a subscription to International Cement Review or Login