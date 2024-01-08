Carbon capture catch-up

Published 08 January 2024

With carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) identified as the key lever to decarbonise the global cement industry, ICR highlights some of the leading projects currently underway to trial and scale up CCUS technology that are due to complete in 2024-25, and those to look out for in 2026 and beyond.

In 2021 the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) launched its 2050 Cement and Concrete Industry Roadmap for net-zero concrete, which outlined the levers, pathways and milestones in the industry’s pledge to cut CO 2 emissions by 25 per cent by 2030 in the race to be net zero by 2050.

The roadmap identifies carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) as the most important lever in the decarbonisation journey, contributing an estimated 35 per cent (or 1370Mt) in CO 2 emissions savings by 2050.

The roadmap also sets out the goal of having 10 fully-operational CCUS plants by 2030. Below is a round-up of some of the carbon capture projects currently underway or expected to be operational in 2024-25.

