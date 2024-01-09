Edmonton’s edge: CCUS pilot readies for testing

ICR Research By

Published 09 January 2024

With several CCUS projects in various stages of development, the global cement industry is looking to use CCUS as a key part of its decarbonisation efforts. At Heidelberg Materials’ plant in Edmonton, Canada, the company is developing the world’s first industrial full-scale CCUS unit for the cement sector. By Corwyn Bruce and David Perkins, Heidelberg Materials North America, USA.

At its cement plant in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Heidelberg Materials is developing the world’s first industrial full-scale net zero carbon capture, utilisation and storage solution (CCUS) for the cement industry.

