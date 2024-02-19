Prospects for the GCC industry

ICR Research By

Published 19 February 2024

The GCC regional economy is estimated to grow by one per cent in 2023 before picking up again to 3.6 and 3.7 per cent in 2024 and 2025, respectively, according to the World Bank Gulf Economic Update (GEU), published in November 2023.

The report – which spans the economies of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain – states that the weaker performance in 2023 was driven primarily by lower oil sector activity, which is expected to contract by 3.9 per cent, reflecting successive OPEC+ production cuts and the global economic slowdown. The reduction will be compensated for by the non-oil sectors, which are expected to grow by 3.9 per cent in 2023 and 3.4 per cent in the medium-term supported by sustained private consumption, strategic fixed investments and accommodative fiscal policy.

To continue reading this story and get access to all News, Articles and Video sections of the CemNet.com website, please Register for a subscription to International Cement Review or Login