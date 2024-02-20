Grey to white in Algeria

Retrofitting cement plants can give provide a new lease of life, as shown by the conversion of grey to white cement production at Biskria Cement Co, Algeria. CBMI was awarded the contract and explains some of the key elements of this conversion project. By CBMI Construction Co Ltd, China.

Until recently, Biskria Cement Co in Algeria operated three grey cement production lines at its Branis plant, comprising two 6000tpd lines and one 3000tpd line (see ICR February 2021). Recognising the market potential for white cement, Biskria Cement decided to transform the 3000tpd line into a 2000tpd white cement production line. The cement producer signed a contract with China-based CBMI Construction Co Ltd (CBMI) on 29 March 2021, marking yet another partnership between CBMI and Biskria Cement.

