Mannok’s greater fuel flexibility

ICR Research By

Published 04 March 2024

As a key step in the decarbonisation of its cement plant operations, Ireland-based Mannok Cement has installed a FUELFLEX® Pyrolyzer combustion system which enables the producer to burn up to 100 per cent alternative fuels in the calciner while reducing its NOx emissions. The next obvious step for Mannok was to upgrade its coal dosing system to reduce the amount of coal going into the preheater to an absolute minimum without sacrificing flexibility. By Peter Norek, FLSmidth, Denmark.

During the final commissioning of the fuelflex® Pyrolyzer at the Mannok Cement plant in Ireland in 2022, the ambitious cement manufacturer was keen to embark on the next steps of its Vision 2030 project to reduce its carbon footprint.

