Mexico’s green wave

ICR Research By

Published 05 March 2024

The decarbonisation message has resonated in Mexico where the cement industry has grasped the opportunity to become a leader in sustainable cement production. Infrastructure is benefitting from low-carbon cement solutions while cement companies invest in making their operations more sustainable. By ICR Research, UK.

Mexico’s economy contracted by 8.7 per cent when COVID-19 hit in 2020 but rebounded well initially, showing 5.8 per cent growth in 2021 and four per cent in 2022. However, the IMF reports that GDP was estimated to grow by just 3.2 per cent in 2023 and forecasts growth of just 2.1 per cent in 2024. Mexico’s government is more optimistic, estimating GDP to expand between 2.5-3.5 per cent in 2024.

