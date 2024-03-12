Gearing up for Geseke GeZero

Published 12 March 2024

Under the GeZero project at its Geseke cement plant in Germany, Heidelberg Materials envisions establishing the first inland cement plant featuring a “first of its kind” full-chain carbon capture and storage (CCS) facility. Spanning from source to sink, the company outlines the scale, scope and set-up of the project, as well as the oxyfuel technology process at its core. By Tolga Timirci and Tanuj Pant, Heidelberg Materials, Germany.

In a significant development for the global push towards sustainable practices, the EU Innovation Fund granted EUR191m to support Heidelberg Materials in advancing innovative low-carbon technologies. This funding will start the development of a ground-breaking carbon capture and storage (CCS) value chain at the company’s Geseke cement plant in Germany.

