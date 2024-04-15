Achieving critical Mass in Iraq’s cement industry

ICR Research By

Published 15 April 2024

The Mass Cement plant is one of several located in the Bazian area in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. As an established cement plant and the largest in the country, it has been under strict environmental performance regulations and has targeted energy efficiency improvements in recent years.

Thanks to its limestone formations at Sinjar and Anah, Iraq’s Kurdistan region has become a hub for the country’s cement production. While there are several cement producers such as Bazian Cement, Gasin Cement, Tasluja Cement, Delta Cement and Mawlawi Cement in the area, Mass Iraq Company for Cement Industry (Mass Cement) operates a 6Mta plant, the largest in the country.

Initial sales were focussed in the Kurdistan region or northern part of Iraq. Now the company distributes nationally and has offices in Baghdad, Erbil, Sulaymaniyah, Kirkuk, Duhok, Modul, Basra, Hila, Al-Anbar, Karbala, Najaf, Kut and Diwanyah.

The plant produces OPC Type I 42.5R BS, high sulphur-resistant cement SRC Type V and high Blaine Portland (early strength) cement for use in concrete block manufacture. All cements adhere to the Iraqi standard 5/2019.

To continue reading this story and get access to all News, Articles and Video sections of the CemNet.com website, please Register for a subscription to International Cement Review or Login